The museum will have free entry until June 25 and has social distancing protocols in place.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Museum of Art has reopened to the public with free admission and social distancing protocols in place.

Joelle Ryan-Cook, Deputy Director of the museum says free entry is available through June 25.

"We really wanted to meet the community where they are. Some of our community has been hit with furloughs and lay-offs so we just wanted to be wide open and welcoming."

The museum has created a cleaning and safety plan so visitors can enjoy the exhibits safely.

"We are requiring masks of visitors and of staff." Ryan-Cook says, "and we are also selling tickets online by the hour so we can manage our capacities."