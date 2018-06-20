Columbia, SC (WLTX) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to make an appearance in the Palmetto State.

US President Donald Trump is seen with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) upon arrival at GreenvilleSpartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina on October 16, 2017.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump plans to return to South Carolina to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster, who is in a GOP runoff on Tuesday against John Warren, according to a statement from the McMaster campaign, as well as a tweet from the President himself.

I will be going the Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday night to do a campaign speech for one of my very early supporters, a man who truly loves the people of South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster. Henry worked so hard & was so loyal to me that I look forward to reciprocating! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Airport High School in West Columbia has been named the location for an Election Eve campaign rally hosted by President Trump and McMaster, which will take place at 6 p.m. June 25. The free event is open to the public with tickets obtained at TrumpinSC.com.

President Trump has been vocal during the campaign on Twitter, voicing his full support for McMaster.

Henry McMaster has done a great job as Governor of South Carolina. The state is BOOMING, with jobs and new industry setting records. He is tough on Crime and Strong on Borders, Healthcare, the Military and our great Vets. Henry has my full and complete Endrosement! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

According to the McMaster campaign, Vice President Pence will also aid in McMaster's campaign with a visit to Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence are changing the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their support," McMaster said in a statement. "That they are both willing to come and campaign to keep South Carolina moving forward is a testament to the success of our great state, to the things we’ve accomplished over the last few years, and to the strength of our people."

