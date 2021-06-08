Columbia NAACP steps in to help those in fear of being evicted

Through the NAACP Housing Navigator program, volunteers will connect at-risk tenants to financial and legal aid.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia NAACP is helping bring relief to those in fear of being evicted.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted up to 40 million evictions nationwide. Since it was announced that the federal moratorium will be extended to Oct. 3, at-risk tenants will have more time to figure out their next move.

The Columbia NAACP launched its Housing Navigator Program in February. This program has allowed volunteers to connect people in need to financial and legal assistance. These resources will aid those who could soon be struggling with housing instability.

“I’m so glad that the moratorium, the federal moratorium, was lifted again. It gives us an opportunity to help more people and not be in a stressful mood,” said Columbia NAACP president Oveta Glover.

Glover said the organization has helped 115 people so far, and that number is only growing. The NAACP is seeking out more navigators to help with offering assistance.

“We’re looking for as many as we can. We have over 60 right now. But we need at least 100 to take the volumes of calls that we will be getting,” she said.

Navigators have not only helped to connect people to financial resources, but have also offered an ear to listen.

“We’ve had several calls where that's all they needed... is to be able to talk it out. Even though we gave them some type of advice or navigated them to another area.”

The Columbia NAACP is hosting a virtual training for navigators on August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Interested volunteers can access the link via Zoom.