COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia nail salon has been ticketed for operating despite orders to be closed amid coronavirus concerns, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to AM Nail Salon at 10223 Two Notch Road in Columbia around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports the salon was open for business.

Upon their arrival, deputies say the front door of the business facing Two Notch Road was locked, but they did see approximately 25 people inside. It was later discovered that the customers were entering through a back door.

Deputies say they immediately shut down the business and ticketed the owner.

Close contact businesses like barber shops, hair and nail salons remain closed in South Carolina by order of the governor as the state continues to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

