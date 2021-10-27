City of Columbia opens new playground park project

The new equipment and renovated space will offer people in the community a fun new area to enjoy the great outdoors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city officials gathered Wednesday for the grand opening of a new playground project in the City of Columbia.

The new equipment and renovated space at T.S. Martin Park will offer people in the community a fun new area to enjoy the great outdoors.

The city removed the area’s old, unused tennis courts to make space for the update.

The renovated space at T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground Project features a brand new Full Moon Climber, an asphalt basketball court, an elephant play basketball tree, a bamboo jungle, a shaded shelter and engineered wood fiber playground surface material.

T.S. Martin Park, located north of Barhamville Road and W.A. Perry Middle School, was created in 1980 and named in honor of Thomas S. Martin's commitment and service to the black youth of Columbia.

According to Historic Columbia, Martin was a well-known figure in Columbia’s African American community and education system until his death in 1993. The Barhamville Road resident taught science and physical education at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School. Martin was known for his highly successful tenure as director of Drew Pool, where he led the boys and girls Drew Park Pool Sharks to multiple championships.