COLUMBIA, S.C. — With unemployment numbers at record highs due to the coronavirus, the need for financial assistance continues to grow.

The Cooperative Ministry, a Columbia nonprofit, is working to fill in the gap by lending a hand to those in need.

"I'm 60-years-old and I have had moments in my life, most of us have... where life just happens and you find yourself up against the wall, so we step in the gap for these good people," Scott Vaughan with the ministry said. "We have a series of services that are designed to help people with short-term crisis assistance to meet their basic need right now."

The group, made up of more than 50 churches, provides emergency services like food, clothing and bill assistance to thousands each year.

