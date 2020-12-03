COLUMBIA, S.C. — The CDC has posted recommended guidelines specific to nursing homes related to COVID-19, some of the suggestions are discouraging visitation.

One facility in Columbia, White Oak of Columbia off of Beechaven Road currently has a no visitation policy and are also calling it a lock down.

Outside of the facility there are multiple signs posted that say no visitation. The administrator, Nathan Nesmith, said they implemented this change on Tuesday.

He said they contacted the family members of their 115 patients to notify them of the changes, but they are also limiting interaction inside the facility with patients.

"We have suspended formal gatherings in the building, the meals are being served in their rooms just to make sure that the flu cases that we have are not in contact with any residents who are well, and group activities are on hold until we see what's going on with COVID-19 and what the CDC is recommending," Nesmith said.

Nesmith said their number one priority is to keep all the residents safe. They also will be screening staff and continue this policy until further notice.