COLUMBIA, S.C. — A selfless act is gaining one officer with the Columbia Police Department some recognition from her colleagues.

While on duty one night, Master Police Officer D. Williamson came across a "stranded and hungry" young woman, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Instead of passing her by, Williamson decided to buy her a meal and find some transportation "without hesitation" — and with her own money.

To acknowledge her "kindness and compassion to a female citizen in need" the officer received a "Certificate of Commendation."

Her fellow officers say Williamson's action "embody the core values at the Columbia Police Department."