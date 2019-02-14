COLUMBIA, S.C. — A selfless act is gaining one officer with the Columbia Police Department some recognition from her colleagues.

While on duty one night, Master Police Officer D. Williamson came across a "stranded and hungry" young woman, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Instead of passing her by, Williamson decided to buy her a meal and find some transportation "without hesitation" — and with her own money.

To acknowledge her "kindness and compassion to a female citizen in need" the officer received a "Certificate of Commendation." 

Her fellow officers say Williamson's action "embody the core values at the Columbia Police Department."
Columbia Police Department, SC
High fives to Master Police Officer D. Williamson for showing kindness and compassion to a female citizen in need. While recently on patrol, MPO Williamson met the young female who was stranded and...
Facebook