COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, American Society of Landscape Architects South Carolina and One Columbia teamed up to bring Park(ing) Day to Columbia for the 5th year.

Park(ing) Day originally started in San Francisco in 2005 and was created by an art and design studio called Rebar.

Lee Snelgrove,Executive Director of One Columbia, thinks even though the event is one day, it sends a good message about public space being for everyone.

"We're turning parking spaces into parks," said Snelgrove, "I think the big goal of Park(ing) Day overall is that parking spaces are public space and oftentimes they’re used by one person at one time...We want people to think about these spaces as parks that you can turn them into something that people can engage with each other, and do much more fun things than just leave a car there,"

Mini Gandy's Garden

WLTX

20 businesses and organizations took part in this transformation, including a new business called femme x Columbia. Femme x Columbia is a social club and co-work space designed for women.

“Park(ing) day is a really unique opportunity for a city like Columbia to showcase all of the artists and businesses that have grown in the Main Street District area," Nell Fuller with the company told us, "and we wanted to be a part of it and bring an element of female entrepreneurship to the mix.”

Columbia Design League

WLTX

Columbia’s Poet Laureate Ed Madden and Team Unicorn Slaughter House Death Match were also part of the day.

Our team from News 19 even had a spot.

Alex Calamia brought WLTX’s famous Gandy’s Garden to the streets along with other elements to bring awareness to climate change. We even had a visit from Jim Gandy himself.