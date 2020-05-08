Columbia Parks and Recreation to provide free meals to kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will provide free meals to children 18 and under.
According to a release, these meals are meant to support families as children return to school. Free meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be available at 10 sites in Columbia where families can drive-up and get their meals.
These meals will be distributed Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with a local faith-based organization who is authorized through the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide 'well-balanced, nutritious meals,' according to the department.
Families can pick up a lunch meal for that day and also a breakfast meal they can eat the next morning. The distribution sites will cover all City Council districts.
The locations are listed below:
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street
- Greenview Park- 6700 David Street
- MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
- Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
- Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
- South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street
- Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway