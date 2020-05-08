x
Columbia Parks and Recreation to provide free meals to kids

Meals will be distributed through August to help families as they go back to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will provide free meals to children 18 and under. 

According to a release, these meals are meant to support families as children return to school. Free meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be available at 10 sites in Columbia where families can drive-up and get their meals. 

These meals will be distributed Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with a local faith-based organization who is authorized through the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide 'well-balanced, nutritious meals,' according to the department. 

Families can pick up a lunch meal for that day and also a breakfast meal they can eat the next morning. The distribution sites will cover all City Council districts.

The locations are listed below:

  • Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street
  • Greenview Park- 6700 David Street
  • MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
  • Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road
  • Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
  • Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street
  • Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway