Columbia Parks and Recreation to provide free meals to kids

Meals will be distributed through August to help families as they go back to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will provide free meals to children 18 and under.

According to a release, these meals are meant to support families as children return to school. Free meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be available at 10 sites in Columbia where families can drive-up and get their meals.

These meals will be distributed Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with a local faith-based organization who is authorized through the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide 'well-balanced, nutritious meals,' according to the department.

Families can pick up a lunch meal for that day and also a breakfast meal they can eat the next morning. The distribution sites will cover all City Council districts.

The locations are listed below: