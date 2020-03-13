COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is installing extra hand sanitizer dispensers at Parks and Recreation facilities and buildings.

According to a release, the department is installing additional dispensers in the interest of public health, hoping that citizens will use them as needed during their visits.

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

