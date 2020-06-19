x
Columbia Parks and Recreation postpones opening parks, centers due to COVID-19 spike

Parks and Community Centers set to reopen in Phase 4 will remain closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last week, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced they will delay Phase 4 of their re-opening plan. 

Phase 4 was scheduled to start on Monday, June 22. A new date for the phase has not been set.

Phase 4 includes the opening of Community Centers, Neighborhood Centers, Columbia Art Center, James Clyburn Golf Center, Columbia Tennis Center, Greenview Tennis Center and the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center.

Community Centers: 

  • MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street  
  • Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
  • Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Greenview Park-6700 David Street
  • Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road 
  • Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway 
  • Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant St

Neighborhood Parks: 

  • St. Anna’s- 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • Melrose- 1500 Fairview Drive
  • Emily Douglas- 2500 Wheat Street
  • Sims- 3500 Duncan Street
  • Heathwood- 800 Abelia Road
  • Hampton- 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • South Edisto- 1914 Wiley Street

Other Facilities

  • Columbia Tennis Center- 1635 Whaley St. - No change in operational hours
  • James E. Clyburn Golf Range- 2091 Slighs Ave. 
  • Charles R. Drew Wellness Center- 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Pool to remain closed until further notice 
  • Columbia Art Center- 1227 Taylor St.

The facilities listed above will not reopen on Monday, June 22.  