Columbia Parks and Recreation postpones opening parks, centers due to COVID-19 spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last week, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced they will delay Phase 4 of their re-opening plan.
Phase 4 was scheduled to start on Monday, June 22. A new date for the phase has not been set.
Phase 4 includes the opening of Community Centers, Neighborhood Centers, Columbia Art Center, James Clyburn Golf Center, Columbia Tennis Center, Greenview Tennis Center and the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center.
Community Centers:
- MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
- Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
- Greenview Park-6700 David Street
- Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant St
Neighborhood Parks:
- St. Anna’s- 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Melrose- 1500 Fairview Drive
- Emily Douglas- 2500 Wheat Street
- Sims- 3500 Duncan Street
- Heathwood- 800 Abelia Road
- Hampton- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- South Edisto- 1914 Wiley Street
Other Facilities
- Columbia Tennis Center- 1635 Whaley St. - No change in operational hours
- James E. Clyburn Golf Range- 2091 Slighs Ave.
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center- 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Pool to remain closed until further notice
- Columbia Art Center- 1227 Taylor St.
The facilities listed above will not reopen on Monday, June 22.