Columbia parks moving into next phase of reopening in May

Those using the parks will need to follow guidelines including staying 6 feet apart at all times.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be moving to Phase IV and V of re-opening of parks and amenities on May 3.

The department has also updated guidelines for those who would like to use the park including staying six feet away from others and wearing a mask if coming in contact with staff.

Parks and Recreation guidelines to facilities re-opening:

Required to wear masks when interacting with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreations staff

Maintain Social Distancing of 6 ft. at all times

Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements

Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed

The following parks will be re-opened with restrictions.

Community Centers: Greenview Park, Hyatt Park, Lorick Park, Pinehurst Park, ML King Park, Woodland Park, and Katheryn Bellfield Center

Hours of Operations:

Monday – Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday close at 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (MLK Park and Hyatt Park only)

Neighborhood Centers: St. Anna’s Park, Melrose Park, Emily Douglas Park, Heathwood Park, Hampton Park, S. Edisto Park, Sims Park and Busby

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Drew Wellness Center: Re-Opens May 3, 2021

Members to bring their own towel until further notice.

No individual swim lessons.

Instructor fitness classes begin by May 17, 2021.

Art Center Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Youth Baseball: Modified youth baseball season to begin early May

Ages-5 & 6 T-Ball

Ages- 7 & 8 Coaches Pitch

Clinics: Pitching mechanics, Batting, Fielding and Throwing

Ages 9 & 10

Ages 11 & 12

Youth and Adult Summer Basketball leagues: Registration begins mid-April. League play starts the first week in June for youth and adults.

For all athletics information, please contact 803-563-4300 or 803-545-3113

Facility Reservation: Facility reservations to go into effect May 3, 2021. Modified occupancy will be followed according to Fire Marshall.

Summer Camp: Summer Camp will be postponed in the best interest of health and safety of our children at this time.

Pool Season: All outdoor pools open Memorial Day weekend. (May 29, 2021)

Drew Splash Pad, Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool

No individual swim lessons

Summer Concerts: Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park postponed until further notice in the best interest of health and safety of the public.

Specialty Camps: Golf Center and Columbia Tennis Center will remain as scheduled