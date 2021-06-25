Man shot at Columbia Place Mall, taken to hospital

The shooting happened early Friday night outside one of the shops.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside a store at the Columbia Place Mall Friday evening.

Richland County deputies say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Two Notch Road shopping outside a store call After Five.

Details are few at this point, but officers say the incident involved a man and woman. The man wound up being shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not known.

No charges have been filed at this point and it's also unclear if anyone was detained.