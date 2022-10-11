Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"

SLED has reported that weapon law violations are up by 4% across the state. Columbia Police are seeing it first hand.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022.

"We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook.

On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came together to try to change these numbers and lives as well.

Gun crime offenders from around Columbia were invited to what was called a Ceasefire Columbia for police to ask them to put guns down. They also got to hear messages and get resources from state and local agencies to help them get on a better path.

"Six shooters, one on our violent offender list, one that just came off our violent offender list, seven gang affiliates, and six pending charges. That's this group in here," Chief Holbrook read.

Columbia Police Department said the majority of repeat gun crime offenders in the city are no older than 30, and most gun crime victims in the past year have been between 16 and 28.

Those attending Ceasefire were allowed to bring family with them as their support system. We spoke with one young woman who was there to support her brother. She says gun use and violence impact more than just the criminal and the victim.

"I don't like seeing my brother in situations like that, so it causes a lot of emotional trauma, just trauma period with everybody," the sister said.

Since May of 2021, the ceasefire event has welcomed over 90 offenders, and of those only 16 committed the same kind of crime again.