COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police confirm they are investigating the death of two people found dead at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments as well as code enforcement violations.

The agency acknowledged the investigations Wednesday night in a email response to a question by WLTX.

On January 17, two men--61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon Jr. and 30-year-old Derrick Caldwell Roper--were found dead in separate apartments at Allen Benedict. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday the two died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Less than a day after the men died, a total of 411 people living at the public housing complex were forced to move out after multiple gas leaks were discovered throughout the property.

News19 obtained a letter that Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wrote to Columbia Housing Authority CEO Gilbert Walker on January 18. Carbon monoxide, missing smoke alarms, charred closets, and infestations were among nearly two dozen problems highlighted in the letter.

Jenkins described the carbon monoxide levels as "severe and lethal."

A class-action civil suit was filed last week against the apartment complex, alleges the housing authority was "negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless, willful, and wonton" in failing to maintain and address hazards there.

