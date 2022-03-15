Pulled over by Columbia police? You might get a gift card

For a limited time, Columbia Police will hand out $25 gift cards for minor traffic violations. Here's why.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to help people with basic traffic violations.

Starting this week if you get pulled over for a simple violation, like a broken taillight, police will help you take care of it with a $25 gift card.

Chief Skip Holbrook says he hopes this will help relieve some financial stress and make the roads a safer place.

"It prevents a situation that we often see for someone who may not have the financial means to address an issue immediately," Holbrook said. "It can start a cycle in the court process and sometimes people have a tough time getting out of that cycle."

Jamie Morgan, District Manager for Advance Auto Parts in southeast Columbia says it feels good to help the community.

"It's an absolute blessing being able to give back to our community," Morgan said. "A lot of people see us as a parts place, but we're so much more than that. We want to help you."