x
Columbia police need your help to identify the driver, passengers of this car

Credit: Surveillance Video via Columbia Police Department
Investigators say they working to driver and any passengers in the orange Kia Soul (pictured below) in connection with several auto break-ins at Hampton Inn on Woodcross Drive & Hyatt Place near Kinley Road on August 5 and August 12.

If you have any information that may help, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Credit: Columbia Police Department
