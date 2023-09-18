Columbia police investigate suspicious death of woman at Columbia home

Officers say the 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at a home on Byron Road. That street is just off Garners Ferry Road and Veterans Road on the south side of Columbia.

Police haven't given any indication of what they think may have happened to the woman or why they were called to the home initially. Law enforcement typically calls a death suspicious anytime someone did not witness how the person died and the term does not always indicate that any foul play may be suspected.