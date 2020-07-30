Columbia Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision on Clemson Road

Police are looking for a second car in connection to the crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) is investigating a fatal collision involving a man on Clemson Road.

According to police, officers responded to Clemson Road and Interstate-20 at 9 p.m. July 29 and found the unresponsive man in the roadway.

According to the report, witnesses said that the man was wearing dark clothing and was unlawfully in the roadway at the time of the collision.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Here's additional information about last night's fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Clemson Road & I-20. https://t.co/2oRku23aFX pic.twitter.com/ZIUIcVC1Fu — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 30, 2020

At the same time, a Ford Taurus, traveling westbound struck the man and stopped at the scene. A second, unknown vehicle also struck the man then left the scene. TSU officers are working to locate the vehicle and driver.

According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the man died from blunt force trauma to the body. Coroner Gary Watts will release the man’s name once his family has been notified of the incident.