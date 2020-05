COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened this evening and was in the 100 block of Lorick Circle.

Police say a man was found, shot in the upper body, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

We'll update as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.