Columbia Police to expand mental health response unit

Since the Pathways Unit was deployed last fall, police say the unit has made contact with 120 citizens experiencing some form of mental crisis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says it is expanding a special unit staffed with mental health counselors to respond to mental health or behavioral related calls for service.

“We do not arrest our way out of a crisis," Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook said. "There are people in our community who need significant mental health intervention and care rather than a bed inside a jail cell."

The existing Pathways Unit is made up of South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) counselor and a Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer who is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) member and crisis negotiator.

Typically, the calls received are non-violent in nature but can also be made when a citizen needs intervention or hospital care, according to police.

If there is an emergency, police say the Pathways Unit can assist a mental health client who may require additional services. Unit members can also make after-hours referrals by calling a dedicated mobile crisis hotline.

Once a referral is made and services are used, Pathways Unit members follow up with a mental health client at their homes or last known location to determine if additional assistance is needed.

Police say the newly-approved expansion will allow additional counselors to join the Pathways Unit and further its overall mission and services provided.

Since the Pathways Unit was deployed last fall, police say the unit has made contact with 120 citizens experiencing some form of mental crisis.

Additionally, since 2018, CPD has been a part of the ‘One Mind Campaign,’ an initiative that lays a foundation for successful interactions between officers and persons affected by mental illness.

Over 580 agencies have pledged to the One Mind Campaign. Through training, policy, and partnerships, the Campaign seeks to ensure successful interactions between LEOs and people experiencing mental health crises. Visit https://t.co/SoUOFqKJNO to take the pledge. pic.twitter.com/IqieyQvII7 — The IACP (@TheIACP) May 26, 2021

All sworn CPD officers receive basic Mental Health Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) from certified National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) instructors on a yearly basis. In fact, 179 officers have received the valuable training.