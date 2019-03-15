COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is preparing for the 25,000 fans expected to come to the capital city for March Madness.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department says they've been planning where their patrol will be for the big event.

"We're looking to have thousands of visitors to Columbia. Not just the core of Columbia but the outlining areas. Harbison, their hotels will be booked up. Areas on the northeast side of town as well," said Kelly.

While they can’t indicate how many officers will be out about, Kelly says they will be throughout the area.

"We'll be in uniform, plain clothes, on bikes, and walking. We'll also partner with our fire marshals to make sure that our entertainment areas are staffed appropriately, not too much overcrowding. Things of that nature," explained Kelly.

This tournament will be something unlike anything Columbia has experienced before, but Kelly says other events have prepared them for this moment.

"Just this weekend we're preparing for our St. Patrick's Day annual Five Points St. Patrick's Day event. We're kind of used to the festivals and events of that nature but nothing of this magnitude related directly to sports events over a couple of days. While this is new to us, we're leaning on our experience in law enforcement and our partners as well to prepare for this event," said Kelly.

If you're not wanting to go to the games, Kelly said you're still good to explore the downtown area.

"Plan ahead and if you're not going to the game, check out our area parks, our trails, Riverfront Park areas. Just take advantage of Columbia,” explained Kelly. “Enjoy what you have here. Not just for the visitors but for the residents as well who don't always get a chance to take advantage of those things."