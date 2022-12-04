Columbia police prepare for USC National championship parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Safety and law enforcement agencies are expecting downtown Columbia to be packed with thousands of people Wednesday for the parade honoring the USC Women's Basketball team.
Signs were already up on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. Planning of the event started as soon as the women won the National Championship title.
This isn't the city's first time celebrating this team or organizing a parade.
"We always have operational plans available to us from previous parades, and they really don't change much at all. We stick with similar parade routes," said Columbia traffic safety sergeant Robert Uhall.
Agencies that'll have a presence here downtown Wednesday include USC Police, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the S.C. Dept. of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Columbia police and the Bureau of Protective Services (BPS).
"It's a lot of roads we block down. We have a lot of traffic," Uhall said. "We always want to make sure that the safety of the public is most important in anything we do with the events."
Around 50 officers wearing traffic vests will be closing down roads starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday and City of Columbia Parking Services officials will be bagging parking meters around 9 a.m.
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department will also be on standby for emergencies.
"Come out and have a great time," Uhall said. "Enjoy yourselves, be responsible of others and be patient of traffic."
Columbia police said if you plan to maneuver around the parade tomorrow, it will be best to drive Assembly to Elmwood or Blossom street as a bypass.