Columbia police prepare for USC National championship parade

Officers will begin to close down roads at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Safety and law enforcement agencies are expecting downtown Columbia to be packed with thousands of people Wednesday for the parade honoring the USC Women's Basketball team.

Signs were already up on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. Planning of the event started as soon as the women won the National Championship title.

This isn't the city's first time celebrating this team or organizing a parade.

"We always have operational plans available to us from previous parades, and they really don't change much at all. We stick with similar parade routes," said Columbia traffic safety sergeant Robert Uhall.

"It's a lot of roads we block down. We have a lot of traffic," Uhall said. "We always want to make sure that the safety of the public is most important in anything we do with the events."

Around 50 officers wearing traffic vests will be closing down roads starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday and City of Columbia Parking Services officials will be bagging parking meters around 9 a.m.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department will also be on standby for emergencies.

"Come out and have a great time," Uhall said. "Enjoy yourselves, be responsible of others and be patient of traffic."