Columbia police to announce safety plan for Friday's protests

Two events are scheduled in the city of Columbia Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are announcing their security plan for upcoming protests in downtown Columbia on Friday.

The police will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to speak publicly on their plans. WLTX will have live coverage.

Two events will be taking place Friday. The National Action Network is planning an event that begins at 9 a.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Columbia. The group will meet there and then march to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's Columbia office, then return to the park.

That event is in conjunction with a national event in Washington, D.C.

The Black Lives Matter South Carolina group also has an event which they hope will have thousands of people in attendance. At noon, also at Memorial Park, the group will gather. They will then march to the South Carolina State House. At 2 p.m.,a rally will begin and is set to go for several hours.

Then on Saturday, Black Lives Matter will march to the State House from Columbia City Hall starting at 11:00 a.m.

The group said they are committed to non-violence and they want people to protest responsibly.

"To the citizens who keep pushing for equality, justice and peace, I know many of you are upset. but rest assured we cannot tear up our communities and or local businesses to prove a point," said Kayin Jones, the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter South Carolina.