Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — Several members of the Columbia Police Department made their way to Horry County Sunday afternoon to assist those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Horry County is one of many areas in South Carolina still feeling the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Columbia Police Captain EM Marsh said he is happy his department can lend a helping hand.

“It’s a way of giving back you know, as a country we always come together and that’s one that makes us better and tackle any disaster that we face.” Captain Marsh said.

Marsh also says the department understands the importance of staying together during a difficult time.

“Back in 2015, we had a flood here in the City of Columbia and our brothers and sisters throughout the state came to help us and its time for us to play it back and help them.” Captain Marsh said.

Six officers made the trip to Horry County Sunday. One of the officers, T.W. Heustess, says helping others was the main reason he made the trip.

"I was in the military and I helped people there a lot and coming back here just seeing people get home safe and be safe, just based off of our department’s efforts and other departments efforts as well is a great feeling.” Officer Heustess said.

The officers are set to be in Horry County for seven days.

