Columbia Police vehicle, two other cars involved in downtown wreck

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police vehicle and at least two other cars were involved in a crash in downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue, which is near Interstate 126.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy damage to the CPD SUV as well as a sedan. At one point the CPD vehicle was up against a utility pole.

Columbia Police say their officer is okay but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The conditions of the driver and passengers of the other vehicles isn't known.