Columbia pool party cut short for violating mask order

Hundreds had to leave the pool at Palmetto Compress Saturday following a complaint about violating the City of Columbia's mask ordinance.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A pool party in Columbia was shut down Saturday evening for violating the city's mask ordinance.

Columbia Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins, tells us he drove by the pool at The Apartments at Palmetto Compress following a complaint to the city.

Jenkins says he arrived just before 6 p.m. to find at least 200 people at the pool not wearing a mask and failing to practice social distancing.

On top of violating the city's ordinance, Chief Jenkins says the crowd appeared to be over capacity.

After a conversation with the security guard and a manager at the apartments, they decided to shut down the pool until next week. The Columbia Fire Marshal is expected to do a capacity check at the apartments Monday.

Chief Jenkins says, aside from seeing hundreds of people disregarding local law, what he found most disturbing was a statement made to him during a brief conversation with a young man at the party. He says the young man told him, "I can't catch COVID."

No tickets were handed out Saturday.

Anyone found to be in violation of the City of Columbia's mask ordinance will be fined $25. Businesses will be fined $100.