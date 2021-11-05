Columbia pools, splash pads set to open at the end of the month

Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day, May 29.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's outdoor pools and splash pads are set to open on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day (May 29) and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The pools will also be open on Memorial Day (May 31), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 6) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the city, the recreational swim season will last until Monday, Sept. 6.

There will be no individual swimming lessons, according to the release.

The pool schedules are as follows:

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays Closed for Maintenance

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Mondays Closed for Maintenance

Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Guests should only stay two hours at pools or water play areas when maximum capacity is reached, according to the parks and recreation department. Guests will receive color-coded wristbands before entering the pool area.

Pool fees are as follows for the Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools:

Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Season tickets (individuals): $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over)

Group passes (church, civic, camps, etc.): $100 (child), $140 (adults)

Splash pads and spray pools are open to the public from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

* Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.

Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.

The spray pools above are unmanned and will be turned on and off by on-call recreation personnel upon request. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:

Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.