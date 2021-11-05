x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Columbia pools, splash pads set to open at the end of the month

Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day, May 29.
Credit: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's outdoor pools and splash pads are set to open on Saturday, May 29, 2021. 

Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day (May 29) and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. 

The pools will also be open on Memorial Day (May 31), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 6) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

According to the city, the recreational swim season will last until Monday, Sept. 6.

There will be no individual swimming lessons, according to the release. 

RELATED: Busy season expected this year at Lake Murray

The pool schedules are as follows: 

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

  • Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays Closed for Maintenance  
  • Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

  • Mondays Closed for Maintenance  
  • Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Guests should only stay two hours at pools or water play areas when maximum capacity is reached, according to the parks and recreation department. Guests will receive color-coded wristbands before entering the pool area. 

Pool fees are as follows for the Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools:

Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Season tickets (individuals): $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over)

Group passes (church, civic, camps, etc.): $100 (child), $140 (adults)

Splash pads and spray pools are open to the public from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations: 

  • Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave. 
  • Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd. 

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

  • Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St. 
  • Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St. 
  • Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd. 
  • Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd. 
  • Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.
  • St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave. 

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

  • *Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.
  • *Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.

The spray pools above are unmanned and will be turned on and off by on-call recreation personnel upon request. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event. 

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:

  • Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 or visit www.columbiasc.gov.

RELATED: Orangeburg County and Santee YMCA water parks to reopen May 29th