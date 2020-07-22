Columbia ranks 66 for most educated city, survey says

Columbia, South Carolina ranked number 66 on the list of 150 metropolitan areas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia ranks in the top 100 for 'most educated cities' according to a WalletHub survey.

WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan areas across 11 metrics. According to the survey, their data ranges from adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap.

The 'educational attainment' was 65, and the 'quality of education and attainment gap was 94. The city's overall rank was 53.55, according to the survey.

The metrics looked at in the survey include Educational Attainment, Quality of Education & Attainment Gap. Those metrics include the following:

Share of Adults Aged 25 Years & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 Years & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate's Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 Years & Older with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 Years & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree

Quality of Public School System

Average Quality of Universities

Enrolled Students in Top 1,003 Universities per Capita

Number of Summer Learning Opportunities per Capita

Racial Education Gap

Gender Education Gap

Education Equality Index Score

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ranked number 52. Followed by Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC at number 100, Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC at 106, and Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC at 122.