How Columbia is reacting to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

As the world mourns the death of England's queen, people in the Midlands are reacting to her legacy from thousands of miles away.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced across the world, families in the Midlands were paying close attention.

Jenni Wilson, who lives in Columbia, says she first saw the news as a banner alert on her phone.

"My families started texting about it pretty quickly. Two sides of the family started texting about it, so everybody knows," Wilson said. "It's just interesting because she's been the queen for so long. We haven't known another British queen. Even us old folks haven't known another monarch in England."

While not being a 'royal watcher,' Wilson said she looked on the queen and her legacy fondly.

"She was just such a figure of dignity, of royal dignity in the way that you want to think about the royals being dignified. She was a Godly woman. I think that she worked so hard for her country. She dedicated herself to her country in a way that was beautiful and rare."

Despite the majority of the queen's life taking place thousands of miles away, Wilson said it has been easier to stay updated with advancement of technology over the decades. She was a fan of Netflix's 'The Crown,' which highlights the queen's life. She said it made her feel less distant from the monarch.

"The world has gotten smaller. Social media, the instant news makes you feel more connected to people all across the world," Wilson said. "You follow them, you know their story. I think we've all watched 'The Crown.' It was a really well done documentary. We thoroughly enjoyed it, me and my kids."

Abby Westbrook, a sophomore student the University of South Carolina, said she was having a typical Thursday when she found out about the death.

"I was walking over there and I heard someone on a phone call like, 'Yeah, she passed away.' That's weird, I hope his family friend is okay. Then I get back into the Graduate and my friend was like, 'did you hear the queen died?"

Westbrook said it's an interesting time for her generation, too.

"I feel like we care in a way that's like this is big news because she's been the queen for like forever."

Moving forward, Wilson's thoughts are with the Queen's family.