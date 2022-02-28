Have an expired rental permit in City of Columbia? Here's how you can avoid late fees

The City of Columbia is offering a one-time amnesty on the late penalties charged for expired rental permits through March 15.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have an expired rental permit in the City of Columbia, you're in luck -- if you act quickly.

The City of Columbia is offering a one-time amnesty on the late penalties charged for expired rental permits over the next 15 days, beginning on March 1, 2022.

"This amnesty period will allow rental property owners to pay their fees without facing additional penalties.," mayor Daniel Rickenmann said. "This approach demonstrates that we are open to new ways and new ideas for conducting business."

If you have an expired rental permit, officials say you can mail the application along with the annual registration fees or come by the office located at 920-A Hemlock Drive between March 1, 2022 and March 15, 2022.

All mailed applications post-marked by March 15, 2022 will be considered for the amnesty.