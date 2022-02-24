Columbia residents with ties to Ukraine share their reaction after Russian invasion

"I am extremely angry, anxious and at the same time terrified for the well-being of my family," said Vlad Hruntkovskyi, Columbia International University graduate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pure shock and fear is what recent Columbia International University graduate Vlad Hruntkovskyi is feeling here in the south. He has concern for his loved ones.

"I am extremely angry, anxious and at the same time terrified for the well-being of my family and my friends that are in Ukraine," Hruntkovskyi said.

He was just in the country last month.

"I flew back to the United States to continue my studies on January 10, so only about a month and a half ago I was still in Ukraine with my family," Hruntkovskyi said. "There were already some of the rumors of what might happen, but we didn't really believe in that."

His brothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents are currently evacuating to Poland, but his parents, who are leaders of a church, are staying in Kyiv.

"In the times of suffering and crisis, people are looking for leaders, people who will take responsibility, so my dad made that decision and I don't like it, but I completely support him," Hruntkovskyi said.

Back at his alma matter, the whole school started their day praying for Ukraine.

"The events that are happening aren't just to us, something over there, but things that have an impact on part of our wider family that way and so it's been something over these last few days," said Michael Naylor, Columbia International University Bible professor. "I know even in some of my classes we've taken time to pray for the situation before class and so we just continue to do that as events unfold."

Steven Austermiller, a USC professor, also has immediate ties to Ukraine through programs he has taught there and legal clinics he has provided.

"I have professional colleagues that are there. I don't know if they're okay, I don't know if they're going to be shot, killed, if they're going to flee," Austermiller said. "One of my colleagues is married to an Italian citizen and he was talking about trying to get out last week, but flights have been cancelled because the airlines can't get the insurance to be able to land."

Austermiller says he has been texting and emailing his colleagues all day to learn if they're okay.

"Ukrainians have been living through this for seven years now," Austermiller said. "They've seen their country invaded, carved up and attacked, so for them this is part of a long line of stress, fear and insecurity. Today is the beginning of the end game of all that."