Columbia hosts 17th Annual Domestic Violence walk

The Columbia community came together to share resources and prevention efforts surrounding domestic violence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to bring awareness to domestic violence in South Carolina.

The annual Mayor's Walk to End Domestic Violence has been happening for 17 years in a row now, and 2023 was bigger and better than ever.

Before the stroll began, those walking heard from seven speakers, including law enforcement, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, members of Sistercare, and a survivor of domestic violence.

Lashon Williams, the mother of Wynter Straw, a young lady who lost her life to domestic violence earlier this year, said community awareness is important.

"We've got to stop this," Williams said. "There has to be some kind of end to it. Somebody has to step up and do something. As mothers, we have to do better with our sons. as mothers we have to do better with our daughters, and as a community, we have to do better with our children."

Quiota Jones was there to make sure people knew her former manager, Sarah Alexander's name and to encourage the community to step up and stop the violence.

"Just remember that you're never alone and even though you feel like you can't talk about it, there's always that one person you can go to help you get the help you need, regardless of if you're male or female because we all need help," Jones said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, South Carolina ranks sixth for domestic violence against women and 37th for violence against men.

Local Resources for Domestiv Violence Situations