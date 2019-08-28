COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia restaurant that the Richland County sheriff had called a "house of prostitution" has now shut down.

Tuesday afternoon, Tryst on River Drive had a notice on its front door from the South Carolina Department of Revenue saying the club's liquor license had been revoked and it had been ordered to immediately cease operation.

Last week, Sheriff Leon Lott said the nightspot claimed it was a restaurant but in actuality was a strip club where women were also offering sex for money. The sheriff welcomed the news of the closing.

“We appreciate the Department of Revenue expediting their process and assisting the department in getting this problem out of the neighborhood,” Sheriff Lott said in a statement. “We know the community really appreciates both agencies moving quickly on this issue.”

Clubs have come and gone at that property over the years, and it's been known as Chastity's, Crush, and other names. When it was Chastity's there was a case of an employee being shot to death by a local lawyer who got into an argument there.

But Lott said the current owners told the South Carolina Department of Revenue they wanted to turn the property into a restaurant that would serve food, close at midnight, and be good for the community.

Lott said his officers found the business wasn't what it said it was. He sent undercover officers inside who said the place had completely nude women dancing on a stage. There were also private rooms where customers would pay $300 to go behind the curtain. In there, Lott said, women were offering sex for money.

The sheriff said the officers documented what was going on in photographs.

SCDOR said they opposed giving the owner an alcohol license from the beginning, but were forced by a judge's order to let them open.

Sheriff Lott added that the club operates across the street from a church and near a neighborhood. Before taking action, he'd gotten complaints from the community.

The shutdown is just the latest in a series of crackdowns by the county on what he called illegal clubs. In recent weeks, Club LaRoice and Mi Casita both agreed to shut down.

