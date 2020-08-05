COLUMBIA, S.C. — Runners in Columbia came together on Friday morning at the State House grounds to honor a man who was shot and killed by two armed men while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.

On February 23, authorities say 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was being by followed by a father-son duo, Gregory and Travis McMichael. Officials say the two men confronted him with guns because they believed he looked like a man they suspected of breaking into houses.

Authorities say Arbery was shot and killed by the son, Travis.

After arrests weren't made for more than two months, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday night they arrested and charged both Gregory and Travis McMichael with murder.

Many people across the country decided to run on Friday in honor of Arbery, who would have turned 26-year-old.

About 20 people met at the State House in Columbia at 9 am to run 2.23 miles, signifying the date Arbery was killed.

Indria Glennon, one of the organizers of the run, says it was important to have this event to honor Arbery.

"He died because he was running. Somebody decided to racially profile him and they stopped him and they shot him," said Glennon. "If he would have been anything other than a black man, he would have not been shot."

Glennon feels the situation has hit close to home.

"I run out on the streets here in Columbia and I've never felt unsafe running, but after this I feel like I don't know what could happen," explained Glennon.

Glennon went on to say, "I think that we need to open our eyes and see that our difference don't matter. Our skin color does not matter and that we do not need to judge people by the color of their skin or anything like that."

Arbery enjoyed running and Glennon believes people could honor him by doing what they all love, by running.

"The running community doesn't stand for this. This is a Columbia running community," said Glennon. "It's all people from all walks of life. Social standing doesn't matter. Color doesn't matter. The running community is a running community."

Shawanna White, another organizer for the event in Columbia, posted about the tribute run on Facebook.

"I run every single day and it's scary to think that maybe something like that can happen to me because of color of my skin," said White.

White says it was amazing to see people from all walks of life participate in the tribute run.

"It's amazing that all the runners are standing together as one to let the world know that it's time for change and that all the racism and all the judging people based on how they look or where they come from needs to come to an end and that we're not going to stand for it and we're going to work together as one," explained White.

Jon Hale thought it was important for him to participate in the tribute run to support the Arbery family and those seeking justice.

"When I saw what happened, I used to live in Charleston and it reminded me a lot what happened with the murder of Walter Scott and the Emanuel Nine. It brought me back to that time," said Hale. "Just to think that we haven't progressed very far, South Carolina needs to unite. We need to stand up and call out this is injustice and demand conviction, prosecution, and justice."

Hale says why South Carolina may be few in numbers, they're strong in spirit and won't standby and take these kinds of things from happening.

Hale went on to say, "I wanted to show people that we're here and we will make our voices known and we'll support those who are seeking justice."

