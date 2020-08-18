Columbia City Council to vote on night curfew, Juneteenth resolution

The city council is considering measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is considering enacting an 11 p.m. curfew to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as students from area colleges and universities return to campus.

The council is meeting now, where they'll also take up a resolution to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said that a curfew is one of the options up for discussion during Tuesday’s upcoming City Council meeting. He said they would also discuss other ideas for curbing the spread of the virus.

On April 8, the City of Columbia did enact Ordinance 2020-037, which established a curfew beginning April 10 that restricted travel and gatherings from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. within city limits. At that time, there were 2,552 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the state, 372 cases in Richland County and 128 cases in Lexington County, and 63 deaths statewide. This ordinance followed a two week Stay Home, Stay Safe ordinance that was enacted on March 29 that mandated all but essential services personnel to basically quarantine at home in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The initial curfew ordinance expired at the beginning of June.