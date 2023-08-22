Columbia seeking volunteers to count pedestrians, bikes

The City of Columbia wants volunteers to help count and analyze pedestrians and cyclists in certain areas in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is asking the public for help tracking pedestrian and bike data on roads.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s most recent data says in 2021 one pedestrian was killed in an accident every 1.9 days in the state.

Scott Nuelken is an advocate for cyclist rights and founder of the Cola Town Bike Collective. He has been riding in the Columbia area for about fifteen years.

“Riding in Columbia is really dangerous for anybody who's not familiar with riding and sharing the road with cars,” Nuelken said. “And we have a lot of student drivers here so they're not paying attention as much for cyclists. So you know, we're not only sharing the road with cars, we're sharing the road with cars driven by people who maybe only been driving for three years.”

The City of Columbia is currently looking for volunteers to help count pedestrians and bicycles in areas in the city.

They do it bi-annually to collect data on how and how much a road is used. They don’t use sensors like other cities because they want more than numbers, according to city planner Leigh DeForth.

“How many folks we are seeing on the street, where there might be infrastructure issues that could keep them from crossing well or prevent a more safe situation for our most vulnerable road user,” DeForth said.

Volunteers sit at an intersection for two-hour increments taking notes on the pedestrians and cyclists passing an imaginary line on the ground.

“We're counting September 9 through the 23,” DeForth said. ”We count on Saturdays from 10 to noon, and then on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 in the morning.”

Once the city gets the data, they use it to fix any issues they can immediately fix, making planning changes based on roadway use and help with SCDOT's larger data collection.

“We use some formulas to look at how many- just like DOT does with cars- how many average daily users are walking in an area,” DeForth said. ”You might see 1000 pedestrians on certain parts during the day. So thinking about how we're planning for that number of people is important. So we'll take that data, we'll analyze that.”

To get a full count, they need 68 volunteers- something they’ve never been able to secure in the nine years they’ve been doing these counts.

Some bike riders and pedestrians like Nuelken say they’d like to see the city do more to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

“Riding in the city of Columbia should or could be really amazing because of the grid pattern of the city,” Nuelken said. “There's a lot of tertiary roads or a lot of alternate routes. Unfortunately, there's no good connectivity in Colombia. So there's no infrastructure in place really for cyclists to get from one area to the other.”