Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A partially collapsed ceiling and flooding forced 35 dogs out of a North Carolina shelter. Columbia Animal Services opened their doors, but now those dogs are hitting the road to find a new home.

These victims of Hurricane Florence victims are getting their second chance as nearly 60 of them are packing up to find homes in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For nearly 30 years, Marli Drum, the superintendent for Columbia Animal Services has been helping animals receive the best life possible.

"Every time you see an animal in a difficult situation it never gets any easier you just want to help them as much you can," Drum said. "When it comes to the folks coming here to help out wow I was ecstatic."

Kelsey Futeral, the South Carolina state director of the Humane Society, shares with me how she feels about the dogs getting a new home.

"It just gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling," Futeral said, "It’s great to know these guys get to go somewhere and get the second chance and it’s just great to know that the wonderful shelters who are partnering to with us have been able to take these animals away from the dangerous coastal region of the country."

Chip Burns and Alexia Johannes with the humane society came from Greenville , and are making the drive to Chattanooga just to transport these playful pups.

"This the largest transfer I’ve ever done,' Johannes said. "The only reason we were able to do this is because the community stepped up and helped."

It’s all about what I can do to help," Burns said. "And its better for the community and the animals and it helps the healing process much faster."

