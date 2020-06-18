x
Soda City Market to reopen June 27

Columbia's Main Street market closed at the beginning of March because of concerns around COVID-19
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's local weekend market, Soda City, is reopening on June 27 after being closed since early March because of the COVID-19 health crisis. 

On Thursday, the market posted on Instagram that it would be reopening on June 27 with the safety of their patrons in mind. The market said it would release more details about how they will operate to protect public health as the reopening gets closer. Soda City usually covers the 1500-1700 block of Main Street in Columbia.

In April, Soda City released their app, Soda City Certified (SCC), to let users see what local Columbia restaurants are open and operating during the coronavirus.  

