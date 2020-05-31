COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city officials announced a state of emergency that includes a 6 p.m. curfew after protests turned violent Saturday.

According to the order, which was tweeted by the City of Columbia, the curfew went into effect immediately within the boundaries of Sumter St, Pendleton St, Huger St and Elmwood Ave.

It "requires all individuals to return to their residences and remain off all common areas", including streets, parks and other public places.

The curfew is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the order.

"If you're not home right now, you need to get home," said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. "Get off the streets or you're in violation of city ordinance and you will be arrested."

Excluded from the curfew are: police officers, firefighters, active military, health care providers, essential government personnel and as well public works and utility workers.

Protesters took to the streets Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after an incident with Minneapolis, Minn. police. It was one of many protests across the country.

The march began on Main Street in front of City Hall, before heading to the State House, and eventually to the Columbia Police Department Headquarters on Washington Street.

Footage showed protesters throwing bottles, taking down flags and then burning them. Patrol cars were also seen burning.

Officials said four police officers and one firefighter were injured in the protest. One of those police officers was seriously injured.

"What's happening right now can not and will not be tolerated in this city. Not as long as I'm mayor," Mayor Benjamin said.

A citywide 11 p.m. had been in effect in response to the threat of coronavirus.

RELATED: Columbia 'I Can't Breathe' organizer says agitators incited unrest during protest

RELATED: Four officers injured, patrol cars burned during Columbia protests

RELATED: Live Updates: Columbia 6 p.m. curfew in effect after protests