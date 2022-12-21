Columbia announces Capital City Fireworks show for New Year's Eve

The city says the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia will have a fireworks show to ring in the New Year in downtown Columbia, officials announced Wednesday.

The event will be known as the "Capital City Fireworks" and is designed to be a special way to ring in the new year on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The city says the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.

Several roads will be closed around the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary parking in our downtown parking facilities.

The city had done a fireworks display for years as part of the Famously Hot New Year celebration that began in 2011. That event also included concerts and food vendors.

Famously Hot, which was South Carolina's largest was cancelled as an in-person event in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April of this year, the city announced they were ending Famously Hot for good. At the time, event organizers encouraged people to "create new traditions around the holiday that include enjoying all that our vibrant region has to offer.”

Road Closures

South Main Street between Pendleton and College streets will be shut down at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st. The road will not reopen to traffic until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st.

Pendleton Street and College Street will be closed to traffic between Assembly Street and Sumter Street beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st. The roads will not reopen to traffic until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st.

Gervais Street along the north side of the State House between Assembly Street and Sumter Street will also be closed to traffic at 11:00 p.m. for the fireworks viewing area. The street will open back up when the viewing area is cleared after the firework display concludes.

Parking

The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking for the New Year’s Eve holiday. Parking gates will be raised at all gated City parking facilities on Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 3rd at 2:00 a.m.