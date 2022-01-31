Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, magistrate and former councilmember, passes away

Judge McDuffie was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in Feb. 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The woman who wore many hats in Columbia Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, has died, according to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners.

Richland One Board Chairwoman Cheryl Harris and Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon shared a statement Monday about Judge McDuffie in a release.

"Judge McDuffie was a fervent community advocate who was an inspiration and a mentor to many, including several local elected officials and community leaders," the officials stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during their time of mourning.”

Judge McDuffie was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, and then started her career, which lasted for 34 years in Richland One, where she served as an elementary teacher.

She made history as the district's first ombudsman and assistant to the superintendent. Once she retired, she was chosen as a summary court judge and served as a magistrate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for many years.

She was also a member of the Richland County Council.

News19 was there in October 2019 when she was honored by the city of Columbia and had the 1000 block of King Street renamed Mildred W. McDuffie Way.