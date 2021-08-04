Columbia mayor announces state of emergency, proposes mask mandate for city schools

Steve Benjamin issued the declaration Wednesday afternoon due to the rapid spread of the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced a state of emergency in the city that includes a proposal for a mask mandate for schools in the city, in what he says is an effort to protect children from COVID-19.

Benjamin issued the declaration Wednesday afternoon due to the rapid spread of the virus, then announced the wording of the ordinance. He's expected to detail his proposal at a 4:30 p.m. announcement that will be streamed and broadcast live by WLTX.

The ordinance reads as follows:

"Be it further ordained and imposed that facial coverings shall be required by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two (2), and visitors, in all buildings at public and private schools or daycares whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14) to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the disease COVID-19 within the City limits as follows."

"Under state law I have the authority to declare the emergency here in the city," Benjamin said. "Within 24 hours the council has to decide whether or not their going to support that declaration. I fully expect that they will."

If agreed to, the mandate would affect schools in Richland School District One inside city limits.

“We will do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our students and staff," said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. That has been our priority and it continues to be our priority as we prepare for the new school year. We will encourage our students and staff to wear masks, which public health officials advise to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We also urge everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

Benjamin said at Tuesday's city council meeting that his goal was not to pass a mask mandate for adults, just for kids, since any child 12 and under currently is not eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.

However, there still is some debate as to whether the mandate can happen.

State lawmakers put a proviso in the state budget in June that explicitly banned local school districts from issuing mask mandates. Those that do could see state funding taken away.

"No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities," the proviso reads. "This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy."

McMaster has been adamant about prohibiting masks in schools, saying it's a parents choice. In an interview over the weekend, he said wearing a mask inhibited children's ability to learn.