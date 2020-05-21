COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum will soon welcome patrons again after closing due to the coronavirus.

Jared Glover, the museum's public relations manager says, “[he’s] honestly excited to hear people having a good time in the museum.”

Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that public attractions can reopen starting Friday. The SC State Museum has a different plan.

“We will reopen to our members May 30, next Saturday, at 10 a.m. Then we will open to the general public on Tuesday June 2nd at 10 a.m.”

Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glover says his favorite part about working at the museum is seeing guests enjoy the exhibits. They all miss their guests very much. However, they’re holding off on reopening to make sure they’re ready.

Explorers should know not everything will be open for discovering:

“We are keeping our 4D theater closed and the observatory closed but for the most part the rest of the museum will be open. A lot of interactive stations might be a little different so we can discourage from a lot of touching…”

The State Museum will also limit capacity to 100 guests per hour and reduce ticket prices to $5.

Across the parking lot, at the EdVenture Children’s Museum, things are a little different. EdVenture does not have any plans to reopen at this time.

Marketing Manager, Erin McDonald, says in a statement, “We will continue to provide daily, at-home educational programming through the EdVenture website. Please join our mailing list and follow us on social media for the latest updates. We look forward to seeing everyone soon!”

For attractions that are opening back up - Accelerate SC recommends places adjust ticket sales, use cashless payment options, encourage masks and monitor crowds.