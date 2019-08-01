A sports bar and restaurant in Columbia will no longer serve alcohol after Richland County deputies say it violated a set of conditions.

Kandyland Go Go Sports Bar and Restaurant’s liquor license was issued in in June 2018 with the stipulation that all operations as an adult cabaret would cease.

However, deputies say random inspections showed the establishment was in violation, and immediately revoked the license with an signed order on January 4.

The restaurant, which will now be referred to as plainly Kandyland, was also the location of a recent deadly shooting.

