Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say a man came up behind an employee at the Taco Bell at 1928 Broad River Road around 10:30 a.m. September 23, pushing a handgun into her back.

He then reportedly demanded a second employee to open the cash register. After taking the cash, he fled in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

He is described as being a white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 170 pounds wearing a black hat, blue T-shirt saying "Just Do It" and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

