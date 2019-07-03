KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A car chase that became a foot chase ended with a shoe-less arrest in Kershaw County.

Two documented gang members, 17-year-old Kerrion Daquan Feagins and 18-year-old Isaiah Holmes, were reportedly seen breaking into cars near Porter Crossroad Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene, but the suspects fled moments prior in a van stolen out of Richland County. They were located a short time later, and a chase ensued.

When the van crashed, the suspects fled on foot into a nearby woods, where deputies found a stolen handgun.

The suspects said they "ran out of their shoes," which deputies say made them easy to identify at a local convenient store.

Both were arrested for car break-ins and possession of a stolen vehicle. One suspect also had stolen handgun in his possession.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office