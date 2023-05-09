New partnership aims to help vulnerable adults learn technology, get jobs

The program offers them job preparation services and computer skills training.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is expanding its partnership with Fast Forward to bring vital technology and job training to low-income individuals within the community.

For most people, scrolling through Netflix is a chore, but for Quentin Alston, it's pure joy.

"And all these are corny movies that I don't want to watch, but I mean, I'll watch 'Girl, Interrupted,'" Alston said with a smile as he showed off his brand-new Kindle tablet.

Alston has been experiencing homelessness for years after having a debilitating stroke and is currently living at Rapid Shelter Columbia.

“It’s been beyond rough,” Alston told News 19.

He has been coming to the Fast Forward Community Technology Center on Devine Street for years gaining job training and learning how to use technology.

“To go from not having a cellphone to having this and a cellphone everything… It’s unbelievable,” said Alston.

Fast Forward is now broadening its collaboration with the City of Columbia, extending its reach to vulnerable adults like Alston. The program offers them job preparation services and computer skills training.

"We can provide to them directly, so their clients aren't having to endure long bus rides or harsh weather conditions. They now have access to the training they need, right where they are, in a safe and supportive environment," Executive Director Dee Albritton explains.

Felicia Kilgore, the Director of Community Development, tells News 19 that the partnership will also help prepare Seniors for the new grocery delivery program that is launching soon.

"Working with seniors gives them the flexibility to learn how to order groceries online using Instacart. It's a new thing now, and I believe our seniors will truly benefit. They can not only get food but also manage their medicine online,” said Kilgore.

Alston used his new skills to apply for a job at Whole Foods and interviewed earlier this week.