COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just in time for school, Columbia City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin passed the "Donations for Citations" motion allowing ticketed drivers to make donations of school supplies in lieu of cash or credit card as payment for parking tickets.

Here's how it works: bring in new school supplies equal in value to the balance of parking ticket(s) issued between August 7-21 to the City of Columbia Parking Services office at 820 Washington St.

All donations will go to children and families in the immediate area.